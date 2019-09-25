Rain chances today, but heat returns by the end of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Wednesday brings the best chance of rain to our region for the next six days.

Starting off Wednesday morning, there's a few showers and storms moving across the region. The primary concern through the morning is heavy downpours and occasional bolts of lightning.

By mid-morning, rain chances will be decreasing. As a cold front drops in from the north late this afternoon, storm chances will once again ramp back up. Storms will gradually shift to the south through the evening as the cold front sweeps through.

Thursday morning, rain will be ending and a reenforcing shot of cooler air will be moving in. Soak it up because heat is set to return by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will ramp back into the upper 80s by Friday afternoon with lower 90s expected early next week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.