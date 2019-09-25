Illinois State Quartet Convention fundraiser helping local musician

There's a free night of music taking place at Oasis Community Church of the Nazarene this weekend.

The Illinois State Quartet Convention will take place on Saturday, September 28th starting at 6 p.m.

Music groups consisting of four performers will take the stage with each group playing a few songs for the crowd.

Many of those groups are well-known gospel groups including The Victory Boys, The Glorylanders Quartet and The Gospel Messengers to name a few.

The event is free but a donations are welcomed to help local musician Doc Horsley, who is known around the region for his gospel music.

He was also a professor at SIU and taught around the world.

The church is located at 2101 McHaney road in Harrisburg.

For more information call (618) 518-7788.