Illinois State Quartet Convention fundraiser helping local musician

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
There's a free night of music taking place at Oasis Community Church of the Nazarene this weekend. 

The Illinois State Quartet Convention will take place on Saturday, September 28th starting at 6 p.m. 

Music groups consisting of four performers will take the stage with each group playing a few songs for the crowd. 

Many of those groups are well-known gospel groups including The Victory Boys, The Glorylanders Quartet and The Gospel Messengers to name a few. 

The event is free but a donations are welcomed to help local musician Doc Horsley, who is known around the region for his gospel music. 

He was also a professor at SIU and taught around the world. 

The church is located at 2101 McHaney road in Harrisburg. 

For more information call (618) 518-7788. 

