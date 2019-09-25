Illinois State Quartet Convention fundraiser helping local musician

Wednesday brings the best chance of rain to our region for the next six days.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- There's a free night of music taking place at Oasis Community Church of Nazarene this weekend.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL)-- City leaders are continuing their battle with water main issues.
A pair of school districts, just eight miles apart, could go without teachers as soon as next week.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
William F. Sweet, 61, was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday in Aurora, Kentucky.
Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days returns to the campus of John A. Logan College September 28 and 29.
Jamal Q. Humes, 35, of Carbondale, was arrested Sunday on warrants charging him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.
The chance of rain overall is small for Wednesday, but some of us will see a passing shower or isolated thunderstorm.
President Donald Trump says he has directed the Wednesday release of the "unredacted" transcript of a July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he admitted to discussing former Vice President Joe Biden
