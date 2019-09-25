Public invited to forum on Kentucky foster care - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Public invited to forum on Kentucky foster care

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Administrative Office of the Courts says the last of seven regional community forums on Kentucky's foster care system is being held in Pikeville.

The agency says in a statement that the public is invited to attend the forum on Thursday at the Eastern Kentucky Expo Center and give input on how to improve outcomes for children in the system.

Six other forums were presented by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards around the state beginning last month.

The forums are being held as part of legislative reforms. Findings will be reported to the Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board and will be among the board's annual recommendations to the Supreme Court, the governor and the legislature.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.