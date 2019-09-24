Carterville leaders work to fix water issues

CARTERVILLE (WSIL)-- City leaders are continuing their battle with water main issues. Sunday, the city had a water leak, leaving thousands without water for a few hours. Area business owners like say they depend on water to operate. James Sikich of Sudzy Paws has his hands full almost everyday.

"Water is 50% of what we do here. Without water we can't get dogs clean without clean dogs we can't do haircuts," says Sikich.

So when the town loses water. His business takes a hit.

"It's out of our control and most of the clients are understanding when we tell them were out of the water but they still want their dogs when they want it," he says.

Carterville Mayor Brad Robinson explains the city's water lines have been in place since the early 1900. That's why the city is constantly working to repair or restore the lines. Currently, the city is working on restoring all the water lines in Ward 1. Mayor Robinson says after completing the water project in that ward, the city will move on to the next ward.

Robinson explains,"We're constantly working. Spending almost every dime we get back into the system."

Twice this past week, the city had to shut down their water system to make repairs. Something Mayor Robinson said was out of their control.

Business owners like Sikich says although it's frustrating to lose water. He's just happy to know city leaders aren't putting a band-aid on the problem.

The water line project in Ward One is expected to be complete by the Fall of 2020.