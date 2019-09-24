Illinois Racing Board grants Arlington race dates - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois Racing Board grants Arlington race dates

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Racing Board has awarded a horse racing license to Arlington International Racecourse owner Churchill Downs Inc.

The board on Tuesday granted the license for 2020 and 68 racing dates to the 91-year-old track in Arlington Heights despite the decision of Churchill Downs not to pursue a newly authorized casino license.

Illinois horse racing interests have viewed casino gambling revenue as a financial lifeline for decimated horse racing purses.

When Louisville, Kentucky-based Churchill Downs announced last month that proposed taxes would make operating a casino would be untenable, it said it would consider moving the racing license elsewhere in Illinois. However, Churchill Downs general counsel Brad Blackwell told board members the company wasn't threatening to shut down Arlington or move the track after 2021.

Hawthorne Race Course in Stickney and Fairmount Park in Collinsville also received their race dates Tuesday. Both will operate slots and table games.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.