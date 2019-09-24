Marshall County authorities searching for missing man - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marshall County authorities searching for missing man

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
MARSHALL CO., Ky. (WSIL) – Marshall County authorities are asking for help locating a missing man.

William F. Sweet, 61, was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday in Aurora, Kentucky.

Sweet may be in a 2015 white GM pickup truck. According to Marshall County Emergency Management, Sweet has the onset of memory loss and likes to frequent the Land Between the Lakes area.

Anyone with information about William Sweet is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 527-3112.

