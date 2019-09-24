CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's an outdoorsman's paradise. Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days returns to the campus of John A. Logan College September 28 and 29.

This is the 32nd year for the event which offers free admission, free parking, and lots of fun.

Organizers say there will be more than 200 vendors packed onto the college campus. They expect more than 35,000 sportsmen and sportswomen to attend.

Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days is is the largest celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day in the country.

For more information on the event visit the Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days website or click here for a schedule of events.