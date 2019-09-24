House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made it official, telling fellow Democrats she supports a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made it official, telling fellow Democrats she supports a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump
Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days returns to the campus of John A. Logan College September 28 and 29.
Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days returns to the campus of John A. Logan College September 28 and 29.
Jamal Q. Humes, 35, of Carbondale, was arrested Sunday on warrants charging him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.
Jamal Q. Humes, 35, of Carbondale, was arrested Sunday on warrants charging him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.
The chance of rain overall is small for Wednesday, but some of us will see a passing shower or isolated thunderstorm.
The chance of rain overall is small for Wednesday, but some of us will see a passing shower or isolated thunderstorm.
President Donald Trump says he has directed the Wednesday release of the "unredacted" transcript of a July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he admitted to discussing former Vice President Joe Biden
President Donald Trump says he has directed the Wednesday release of the "unredacted" transcript of a July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he admitted to discussing former Vice President Joe Biden
An FBI spokesman says agents are at the Illinois state capitol building in Springfield related to law enforcement work
An FBI spokesman says agents are at the Illinois state capitol building in Springfield related to law enforcement work
Nissan is recalling 1.3 million vehicles mainly in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem with the backup camera displays
Nissan is recalling 1.3 million vehicles mainly in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem with the backup camera displays
ANNA (WSIL) -- Just along Route 146 before reaching downtown, visitors will find Anna Baking Company in a small shopping plaza.
ANNA (WSIL) -- Just along Route 146 before reaching downtown, visitors will find Anna Baking Company in a small shopping plaza.
West Frankfort Police have charged Sheryl Peebles, 63 of West Frankfort with fleeing the scene of an accident after she allegedly hit a pedestrian Friday night.
West Frankfort Police have charged Sheryl Peebles, 63 of West Frankfort with fleeing the scene of an accident after she allegedly hit a pedestrian Friday night.
A call about two men sleeping at a local business leads to the arrests of a murder suspect and a wanted sex offender.
A call about two men sleeping at a local business leads to the arrests of a murder suspect and a wanted sex offender.