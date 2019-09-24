Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days returns - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days returns

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's an outdoorsman's paradise. Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days returns to the campus of John A. Logan College September 28 and 29.

This is the 32nd year for the event which offers free admission, free parking, and lots of fun.

Organizers say there will be more than 200 vendors packed onto the college campus. They expect more than 35,000 sportsmen and sportswomen to attend. 

Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days is is the largest celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day in the country.

For more information on the event visit the Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days website or click here for a schedule of events.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.