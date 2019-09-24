2nd arrest made in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A second arrest has been made in a shooting on North Robert A. Stalls Avenue in Carbondale.

Jamal Q. Humes, 35, of Carbondale, was arrested Sunday on warrants charging him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

On September 14, Carbondale officers were called to a report of gunshots fired in the 700 block of North Robert A. Stalls Avenue. Investigators say a dispute among acquaintances led to the shooting. Three people were treated for injuries.

A 17-year-old was also arrested in the incident and charged with unlawful use of weapons and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Humes is being held in the Jackson County Jail. A preliminary hearing is set for October 8. Carbondale Police continue to investigate.