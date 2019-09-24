Deported Army veteran returns to US in bid to become citizen - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Deported Army veteran returns to US in bid to become citizen

Posted: Updated:

By SOPHIA TAREEN
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - An Army veteran deported to Mexico in 2018 says he's overwhelmed to be granted permission to re-enter the country for another chance to become a U.S. citizen.

Immigration officials granted Miguel Perez Jr. a two-week parole for a Chicago immigration hearing. He has a green card as a permanent resident but was deported after serving time for a 2008 drug conviction. Last month, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pardoned him, which Perez hopes helps his case.

Perez spoke publicly Tuesday after arriving in Chicago.

His attorney, Chris Bergin, says they are hoping for a speedy decision after Wednesday's hearing. If there isn't one within 14 days, Perez returns to Mexico.

Officials with Citizenship and Immigration Services and Customs and Border Protection declined comment.

Perez suffered a brain injury serving in Afghanistan.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.