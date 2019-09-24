Peoria man pleads guilty in Lisle woman's killing in 1994 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Peoria man pleads guilty in Lisle woman's killing in 1994

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a suburban Chicago woman more than 20 years ago.

Thomas Spears of Peoria was initially charged with murder in the 1994 death of 71-year-old Illa Venard of Lisle. The Daily Herald reports that the murder charge against the 45-year-old was dropped in Monday's plea agreement.

A DuPage County judge ruled last month that Spear's 2017 statement to police was inadmissible because police continued questioning him after he asked for a lawyer.

A DuPage County State's Attorney's office spokesman says tossing Spear's statements weakens the state's case.

An autopsy of Venard was inconclusive, but police have said they don't believe she died of natural causes.

Spear's sentencing is Sept. 30. He's being held at DuPage County Jail.

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

