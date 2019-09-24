Small chance of rain - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Small chance of rain

(WSIL) -- The chance of rain overall is small for Wednesday, but some of us will see a passing shower or isolated thunderstorm. 

Biggest chance appears over Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky and seems focused in the late afternoon and evening. 

Severe weather is not expected, but some storms could produce gusty winds.

Jim has latest look at radar and an updated forecast on News 3 this evening. 

