Bonnie and Clyde-related items sold at auction

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - A sawed-off shotgun used by Bonnie and Clyde will remain in Joplin, Missouri, after being sold at auction.

The Joplin Globe reports the weapon and other items related to the notorious criminal couple were auctioned Saturday in Boston.

The Western Field Browning Model 30 shotgun was recovered after a 1933 gunfight in Joplin that killed two Missouri law officers. Bonnie and Clyde and their gang escaped.

Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of RR Auction, said the shotgun sold for $68,750. Livingston said the bidder wanted to remain anonymous but was determined to keep the weapon in Joplin.

A Bulova wristwatch taken from Clyde Barrow's body after his death in a 1934 gunfight sold for $112,500. And bidding on a book of poetry written by Bonnie Parker reached $25,000 before a cosigner withdrew it.

