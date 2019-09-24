Nissan recalls 1.3M vehicles to fix backup camera display - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Nissan recalls 1.3M vehicles to fix backup camera display

Posted: Updated:

DETROIT (AP) -- Nissan is recalling 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S., Canada and other countries to fix a problem with backup camera displays.

The recall covers most of the Nissan and Infiniti model lineups from the 2018 and 2019 model years.

The company says in government documents posted Tuesday that owners can adjust the camera displays so the image isn't visible. The displays will keep that setting the next time the vehicles are shifted into reverse. That violates federal safety standards. Documents say the lack of a backup camera image increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the backup camera software settings at no cost to owners starting Oct. 21.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.