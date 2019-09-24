Nissan recalls 1.3M vehicles to fix backup camera display

President Donald Trump says he has directed the Wednesday release of the "unredacted" transcript of a July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he admitted to discussing former Vice President Joe Biden
An FBI spokesman says agents are at the Illinois state capitol building in Springfield related to law enforcement work
Nissan is recalling 1.3 million vehicles mainly in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem with the backup camera displays
ANNA (WSIL) -- Just along Route 146 before reaching downtown, visitors will find Anna Baking Company in a small shopping plaza.
West Frankfort Police have charged Sheryl Peebles, 63 of West Frankfort with fleeing the scene of an accident after she allegedly hit a pedestrian Friday night.
A call about two men sleeping at a local business leads to the arrests of a murder suspect and a wanted sex offender.
A fall-like chill Tuesday morning and patchy fog giving the appearance that fall has arrived. Idella Pearl Edwards also sent in a great picture of a hummingbird moth.
The Marion City Council unanimously approved a measure to raise the city's sales tax Monday night to 9.5% while also eliminating the city's property tax levy.
Temperatures Tuesday morning dipped back into the upper 40s and lower 50s, finally giving a little taste of fall. Enjoy it, because we're not quite done with summer-like heat.
IDNR Conservation Police cited a group of hunters for being in possession of 99 doves over the limit on Labor Day.
