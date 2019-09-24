A Taste of the Region: Anna Baking Company

Nissan is recalling 1.3 million vehicles mainly in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem with the backup camera displays
ANNA (WSIL) -- Just along Route 146 before reaching downtown, visitors will find Anna Baking Company in a small shopping plaza.
West Frankfort Police have charged Sheryl Peebles, 63 of West Frankfort with fleeing the scene of an accident after she allegedly hit a pedestrian Friday night.
A call about two men sleeping at a local business leads to the arrests of a murder suspect and a wanted sex offender.
A fall-like chill Tuesday morning and patchy fog giving the appearance that fall has arrived. Idella Pearl Edwards also sent in a great picture of a hummingbird moth.
The Marion City Council unanimously approved a measure to raise the city's sales tax Monday night to 9.5% while also eliminating the city's property tax levy.
Temperatures Tuesday morning dipped back into the upper 40s and lower 50s, finally giving a little taste of fall. Enjoy it, because we're not quite done with summer-like heat.
IDNR Conservation Police cited a group of hunters for being in possession of 99 doves over the limit on Labor Day.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Stars & Bars Gymnastics is celebrating its one year anniversary with a new activity.
Crown Brew Coffee Co. is moving to Marion.
