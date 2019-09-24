A Taste of the Region: Anna Baking Company

Just along Route 146 before reaching downtown, visitors will find Anna Baking Company in a small shopping plaza.

The bakery opened five years ago and is ran by Josh Smith and his mom Kim Emery.

Smith says he takes care of in-store business matters like taking orders and social media.

While Emery is in charge of meeting with clients who want to order wedding cakes and making deliveries.

Anna Baking Company is known around the region for its equally delicious and beautiful cakes, but the store's dessert case is filled with pumpkin-flavored items for Fall.

News 3's Brooke Schlyer tried an array of sweet treats including a pumpkin cupcake that is made with pumpkin puree and vanilla frosting.

Next up is a pumpkin bar that is a family recipe for Smith and first made by his grandma.

The pumpkin bar has cream cheese topping and a pumpkin spice "brownie" bottom.

Brooke also tried a pumpkin whoopie pie, which has the most pumpkin spice flavor out of all the items.

It's two pumpkin spice cookies sandwiched with frosting between them and have been a hit among customers.

Lastly, the bakery also offers sugar cookie.

Although they are not pumpkin or pumpkin spice, they are designed with fall motifs and are ALMOST too pretty to eat.

Brooke's pick: Pumpkin Bar

"It was a hard decision between the pumpkin pie and the pumpkin bar. Who doesn't love a mini pie you can eat without a fork? But, the pumpkin bar is my pick. It had the perfect hint of pumpkin spice, and is not too overwhelming. The bottom is moist and almost the consistency of a brownie. While the bar's topping is nice and smooth with the cream cheese frosting. I could eat a whole pan of these to myself, no sharing!"

