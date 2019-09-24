A spoonful less sugar, tad more fat: US diets still lacking - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A spoonful less sugar, tad more fat: US diets still lacking

Posted: Updated:

By LINDSEY TANNER
AP Medical Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - A new study on America's eating habits shows only slight improvement over 16 years.

While adults cut down a bit on added sugars and ate marginally more whole grains, they still eat too many sweetened foods and artery-clogging fats.

The results are from an analysis of U.S. government health surveys from 1999 to 2016 involving nearly 44,000 adults.

The biggest change was a small drop in added sugars to roughly 14% of daily calories; less than 10% is recommended. Researchers think fewer sugary sodas contributed to the decline.

Saturated fat increased slightly to almost 12% of daily calories. That's also above the recommended 10% limit.

The study was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

