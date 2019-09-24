A spoonful less sugar, tad more fat: US diets still lacking

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - A new study on America's eating habits shows only slight improvement over 16 years.

While adults cut down a bit on added sugars and ate marginally more whole grains, they still eat too many sweetened foods and artery-clogging fats.

The results are from an analysis of U.S. government health surveys from 1999 to 2016 involving nearly 44,000 adults.

The biggest change was a small drop in added sugars to roughly 14% of daily calories; less than 10% is recommended. Researchers think fewer sugary sodas contributed to the decline.

Saturated fat increased slightly to almost 12% of daily calories. That's also above the recommended 10% limit.

The study was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.