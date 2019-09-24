Arizona murder suspect, Michigan sex offender arrested in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A call about two men sleeping at a local business leads to the arrests of a murder suspect and a wanted sex offender.

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, Mt. Vernon officers were called to the Huck's Travel Center on South 45th Street to remove two men sleeping on the property.

Officers identified one of the men as James R. Cook, 46, of Louisville, Colorado. Cook was wanted for first degree murder in Pima County, Arizona.

The second man gave inconsistent information about his name and date of birth and was taken into custody for obstructing justice.

After running his fingerprints, officers discovered the man was Anthony K. Downey, 20, of Niles, Michigan. Downey was wanted on three warrants in Michigan. The warrants were for criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13, failure to register as a sex offender, and a probation violation.

Cook and Downey are being held at the Jefferson County Justice Center.