Arizona murder suspect, Michigan sex offender arrested in Mt. Vernon

West Frankfort Police have charged Sheryl Peebles, 63 of West Frankfort with fleeing the scene of an accident after she allegedly hit a pedestrian Friday night.
A call about two men sleeping at a local business leads to the arrests of a murder suspect and a wanted sex offender.
A fall-like chill Tuesday morning and patchy fog giving the appearance that fall has arrived. Idella Pearl Edwards also sent in a great picture of a hummingbird moth.
The Marion City Council unanimously approved a measure to raise the city's sales tax Monday night to 9.5% while also eliminating the city's property tax levy.
Temperatures Tuesday morning dipped back into the upper 40s and lower 50s, finally giving a little taste of fall. Enjoy it, because we're not quite done with summer-like heat.
IDNR Conservation Police cited a group of hunters for being in possession of 99 doves over the limit on Labor Day.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Stars & Bars Gymnastics is celebrating its one year anniversary with a new activity.
Crown Brew Coffee Co. is moving to Marion.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Rides Mass Transit District (RMTD) cut the ribbon on a new transport hub Monday near the VA hospital in Marion.
City leaders aren't expected to vote on any plans, but they want to get perspective on businesses possibly operating within city limits.
