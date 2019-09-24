A beautiful Tuesday, but rain chances return by Wednesday

The Marion City Council unanimously approved a measure to raise the city's sales tax Monday night to 9.5% while also eliminating the city's property tax levy.
The Marion City Council unanimously approved a measure to raise the city's sales tax Monday night to 9.5% while also eliminating the city's property tax levy.
Temperatures Tuesday morning dipped back into the upper 40s and lower 50s, finally giving a little taste of fall. Enjoy it, because we're not quite done with summer-like heat.
Temperatures Tuesday morning dipped back into the upper 40s and lower 50s, finally giving a little taste of fall. Enjoy it, because we're not quite done with summer-like heat.
IDNR Conservation Police cited a group of hunters for being in possession of 99 doves over the limit on Labor Day.
IDNR Conservation Police cited a group of hunters for being in possession of 99 doves over the limit on Labor Day.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Stars & Bars Gymnastics is celebrating its one year anniversary with a new activity.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Stars & Bars Gymnastics is celebrating its one year anniversary with a new activity.
Crown Brew Coffee Co. is moving to Marion.
Crown Brew Coffee Co. is moving to Marion.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Rides Mass Transit District (RMTD) cut the ribbon on a new transport hub Monday near the VA hospital in Marion.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Rides Mass Transit District (RMTD) cut the ribbon on a new transport hub Monday near the VA hospital in Marion.
City leaders aren't expected to vote on any plans, but they want to get perspective on businesses possibly operating within city limits.
City leaders aren't expected to vote on any plans, but they want to get perspective on businesses possibly operating within city limits.
We have a new Banterra Player of the Week.
We have a new Banterra Player of the Week.
The licenses that are compliant with the REAL ID Act of 2005 have a small gold circle with a white star in the middle.
The licenses that are compliant with the REAL ID Act of 2005 have a small gold circle with a white star in the middle.
Attorneys have subpoenaed former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn in a federal civil rights lawsuit over his 2015 decision to commute the sentence of man convicted in an Illinois Institute of Technology student's murder
Attorneys have subpoenaed former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn in a federal civil rights lawsuit over his 2015 decision to commute the sentence of man convicted in an Illinois Institute of Technology student's murder