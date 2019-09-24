A beautiful Tuesday, but rain chances return by Wednesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A beautiful Tuesday, but rain chances return by Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Wow! Temperatures Tuesday morning dipped back into the upper 40s and lower 50s, finally giving a little taste of fall. Enjoy it, because we're not quite done with summer-like heat. 

Outside a few high, wispy cirrus clouds, Tuesday will be a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures running back into the lower 80s. Overall, with the lower humidity, it will be a very comfortable afternoon. 

A disturbance moving in from the west will bring the next chance for showers early Wednesday morning. A cold front approaching Wednesday afternoon will likely also bring a few showers and storms and could linger some of the rain chances into Thursday. The cold front will usher in slightly cooler, drier air once again by Thursday afternoon. 

The front will retreat back north as a warm front Friday morning and set the stage for the return of summer. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will zoom back into the upper 80s. A few small chances for rain are expected this weekend, but near-record heat will continue through early next week into the first few days of October. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.