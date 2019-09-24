Marion city council approves sales tax increase, eliminates city's property tax levy

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion City Council unanimously approved a measure to raise the city's sales tax Monday night to 9.5% while also eliminating the city's property tax levy.

The sales tax in the city is currently 8.75%, but will now rise to 9.5% on January 1.

The property tax elimination only does away with the city's portion of the property tax bill, and has no affect on other property tax levies, like those from the county or school boards.

The move to raise the sales tax while eliminating the city's portion of property is part of mayor Mike Absher's "2020 Vision" plan.

The city council sees the moves as a way for Marion to remain in good financial standing ahead the expiration of one of Marion's TIF Districts in 2023.

"The goal is to make Marion itself have a compelling story to tell," said Absher. "A reason to tell people to move their families businesses and jobs here and that is based on a cost of doing business here."

The Marion City Council last night also approved the addition of five school resource officers for Marion Schools. Former Marion councilman Angelo Hightower is among those to become a resource officer.

"We're seeing our children and teachers in certain places getting injured or killed, and if we have the means and resources to try to do something to prevent that here, we're going to do it," said Marion police chief David Fitts.



Also approved Monday night is a measure to raise the city's gaming license fees.