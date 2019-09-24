Water levels rise again along the Missouri River - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Water levels rise again along the Missouri River

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - Water levels are rising again along the Missouri River after recent heavy rain, although none of the flooding is expected to be severe.

The National Weather Service is predicting moderate flooding in St. Joseph, Missouri, where the river is expected to crest Tuesday night at a level that will inundate a park. Minor flooding is expected in several other Missouri towns, including Napoleon, Waverly and Boonville.

In Nebraska, transportation officials announced Monday that a U.S. 159 bridge had closed east of Rulo. Another bridge closed Friday in Omaha.

Meanwhile, about 40 Missouri roads are closed, mostly in the northwest part of the state, where earlier rounds of flooding battered levees. But that's just a fraction of the roads that were closed at the peak of the flooding earlier this year.

