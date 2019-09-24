11-year-old girl critically wounded in Chicago-area shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

11-year-old girl critically wounded in Chicago-area shooting

HARVEY, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say an 11-year-old girl has been wounded in a shooting at a home in suburban Chicago.

Harvey police Chief Eddie Winters says the shooting happened about 9 p.m. Monday and the girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately released by police. No one was immediately taken into custody.

