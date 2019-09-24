11-year-old girl critically wounded in Chicago-area shooting

HARVEY, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say an 11-year-old girl has been wounded in a shooting at a home in suburban Chicago.

Harvey police Chief Eddie Winters says the shooting happened about 9 p.m. Monday and the girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately released by police. No one was immediately taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.