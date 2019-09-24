Conservation Police cite hunters for shooting too many doves in - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Conservation Police cite hunters for shooting too many doves in Williamson County

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Four people have been cited by IDNR Conservation Police for shooting too many doves in Williamson County on Labor Day.

Conservation Police Officers Chris Johnson and Gary Somers observed several dove hunters become very nervous when they pulled up. 

After questioning the group, they were were found to be in possession of 99 doves over the limit. Four hunters were found to be in possession of 78 of the doves and were not maintaining separate bags. 

All the birds were seized and donated to a local organization that feeds the homeless. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.