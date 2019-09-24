Conservation Police cite hunters for shooting too many doves in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Four people have been cited by IDNR Conservation Police for shooting too many doves in Williamson County on Labor Day.

Conservation Police Officers Chris Johnson and Gary Somers observed several dove hunters become very nervous when they pulled up.

After questioning the group, they were were found to be in possession of 99 doves over the limit. Four hunters were found to be in possession of 78 of the doves and were not maintaining separate bags.

All the birds were seized and donated to a local organization that feeds the homeless.