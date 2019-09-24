TRIAD conference to honor assistance to, from seniors - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

TRIAD conference to honor assistance to, from seniors

NORTHLAKE, Ill. (AP) - Senior volunteers and those who assist the elderly will be honored this week at the Illinois State TRIAD Conference .

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul (KWAH'-may RAW'-ool) will be among award presenters Wednesday.

Raoul will announce the Elderly Service Officer of the Year Award. It goes to a public-safety officer who has gone to extraordinary lengths to assist, protect and educate seniors.

Senior Citizen Volunteer Awards will go to those who donate their time to public safety agencies in an effort to recognize and encourage seniors' participation as links to the community. Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain will present those awards.

The Kathleen Quinn Award honors the three-decade career of an activist working for victims of abuse and neglect. Lois Moorman of the Illinois Department on Aging will present the honor.

