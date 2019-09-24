Land Between the Lakes offers visitor appreciation day

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is celebrating National Public Lands Day this weekend.

The park in western Kentucky and Tennessee will have a visitor appreciation day on Saturday and offer free admission to the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and the Woodlands Nature Station from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friends of Land Between the Lakes said in a news release that the day's programs cover topics including making apple butter, blacksmithing, the endangered red wolf, migration and wild edibles. A sunset canoe trip will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at a cost of $25 per canoe.

Land Between the Lakes covers more than 170,000 acres (68,800 hectares) in western Kentucky and Tennessee.

