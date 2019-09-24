Johnston City's Stars & Bars Gymnastics now offering Ninja Warrior course

Stars & Bars Gymnastics is celebrating its one year anniversary with a new activity.

The gym opened in September 2018 and offers several classes to students.

Those include babynastics, tumbling, high school cheer and competitive lessons.

Now Stars & Bars Gymnastics is offering something new and it's something you've probably seen on t.v. before.

It's a Ninja Warrior Course, and there's a few opportunities for you to give it a try.

On September 28th the gym will be a holding a Parents Night Out where children in Kindergarten through 8th grade can spend the evening participating in different activities such as the ninja courses, inflatable bounce houses, tumble racks and trampolines.

The cost for pre-registration is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

Also on October 26th, Stars & Bars Gymnastics will be hosting its first Spectacular Stars Showcase.

One of the events that day is the first ninja warrior competition in southern Illinois.

Athletes compete in their age groups and those who finish the course with the best time, win.

For more information contact the gym by clicking here.