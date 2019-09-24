Johnston City's Stars & Bars Gymnastics now offering Ninja Warrior course

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Stars & Bars Gymnastics is celebrating its one year anniversary with a new activity.
Crown Brew Coffee Co. is moving to Marion.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Rides Mass Transit District (RMTD) cut the ribbon on a new transport hub Monday near the VA hospital in Marion.
City leaders aren't expected to vote on any plans, but they want to get perspective on businesses possibly operating within city limits.
We have a new Banterra Player of the Week.
The licenses that are compliant with the REAL ID Act of 2005 have a small gold circle with a white star in the middle.
Attorneys have subpoenaed former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn in a federal civil rights lawsuit over his 2015 decision to commute the sentence of man convicted in an Illinois Institute of Technology student's murder
Five young Illinois residents have joined the ranks of young people around the country to sue the makers of e-cigarettes that allege the companies' marketing tactics targeted them when they were minors
Dry conditions across the area have led some fire departments to issue no-burn orders.
The outage is expected to last approximately two hours.
