Kentucky wins national technology award for collaboration - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky wins national technology award for collaboration

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has won a national technology award for collaborating across traditional program or organizational boundaries.

The American Public Human Services Association announced the award Monday at the IT Solutions Management for Human Services conference in Milwaukee.

The Kentucky Office of Administrative and Technology Services was honored during the conference. The state was nominated for implementing technology designed to support collaboration across the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

The Cabinet for Family Services said in a news release the technology is known as Kentucky Engagement Enterprise Suite. The system allows information to flow between individuals, community organizations and both cabinets. By using resources of both cabinets, the release said the state improved education and workforce services offered to Kentuckians.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.