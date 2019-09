JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Mike Kehoe is running to keep his seat as Missouri's lieutenant governor.

The Republican launched his campaign Monday at a Jefferson City park.

Voters never elected Kehoe lieutenant governor. He was appointed to the position following a government reshuffling when former Gov. Eric Greitens %href_on(file:

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.