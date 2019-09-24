Carterville coffee shop announces move to Marion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carterville coffee shop announces move to Marion

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Crown Brew Coffee Co. is moving to Marion. The business is currently located on N. Division Street in Carterville. Its owners announced the move in a post on Facebook Monday.

In the post, they called their time in Carterville "a gift," and said they made the decision for multiple reasons but mainly to take the business to the "next level."

Yes it is unfortunate that some doors are closing, however, we believe even better doors are opening for our business and for the greater vision we have for this region. Our time in Carterville has been such a gift. We are thankful for the time our landlords have allowed us to stay in the building that we are in. We are sad to leave, however, we are not discouraged. We have so much faith that God will take our business to the very next level! We have vision for a bigger and more beautiful space, more amazing products, more community development, and ultimately more positive impact within the region.

They didn't say where exactly in Marion the new location would open, or when. But, they say the last day you'll find them at the Carterville location is Saturday, September 28th.


 

