Rides Mass Transit opens first-ever transport hub in Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- The Rides Mass Transit District (RMTD) cut the ribbon on a new transport hub Monday near the VA hospital in Marion.

The company has several routes that go through Marion. The bus takes riders to Harrisburg, Carbondale and Herrin. The Marion facility will help riders who are on those routes transfer across county lines.

"They're be able to see all the schedules, know exactly what bus they need to get on so really what it does is provide a needed

bit of convenience for those folks who are traveling throughout the system," said Adam Lech, RMTD Executive Officer.

The facility has six different bus slips where riders can view bus routes and see where each bus is going. Rides Mass Transit provides transportation in 17 southern Illinois counties.

The facility is the first of its kind for the company.