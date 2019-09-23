West Frankfort Police charge woman for hit and run - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

West Frankfort Police charge woman for hit and run

Posted: Updated:

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- West Frankfort Police have charged Sheryl Peebles, 63 of West Frankfort with fleeing the scene of an accident after she allegedly hit a pedestrian Friday night.

Police were called to the 1300 block of East Main Street after 9:30 Friday evening to a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. 

The victim was identified as Mary O'Connell, 52. O'Connell suffered some broken bones, but is expected to be okay. 

West Frankfort Police Chief John Prudent says after viewing surveillance video of the scene, they were able to identify Peebles Saturday morning. 

O'Connell was also ticketed for crossing in an unmarked area. 


 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.