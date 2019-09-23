West Frankfort Police charge woman for hit and run

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- West Frankfort Police have charged Sheryl Peebles, 63 of West Frankfort with fleeing the scene of an accident after she allegedly hit a pedestrian Friday night.

Police were called to the 1300 block of East Main Street after 9:30 Friday evening to a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim was identified as Mary O'Connell, 52. O'Connell suffered some broken bones, but is expected to be okay.

West Frankfort Police Chief John Prudent says after viewing surveillance video of the scene, they were able to identify Peebles Saturday morning.

O'Connell was also ticketed for crossing in an unmarked area.



