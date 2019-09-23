Execs of Chicago nursing home where patient was bilked fined - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Execs of Chicago nursing home where patient was bilked fined

CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has imposed a $400-a-day fine on executives of a Chicago nursing home who haven't shared what they know about the alleged theft of more than $750,000 from a 98-year-old resident suffering from dementia.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports executives of Symphony Residences of Lincoln Park have yet to submit to a deposition in a civil case involving the treatment of Grace Watanabe.

Neither a company spokesman, nor an attorney representing Symphony, commented on the fine, imposed Friday.

Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert says Symphony Residences executives appear to be stalling until Watanabe, who has no living relatives, dies.

The lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court alleges employees of Symphony Residences cashed checks, made ATM withdrawals and transferred money from several Watanabe bank accounts for about a year.

Golbert took emergency custody of Watanabe and removed her from the nursing home in September 2018 after bank officials alerted authorities to the withdrawals.

