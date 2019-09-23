Chicago mayor says 5 detained by ICE at city pizzeria - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago mayor says 5 detained by ICE at city pizzeria

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot say five people have been detained by federal immigration authorities at a South Side pizzeria near the Indiana border.

Lightfoot publicized the immigration action Monday on Twitter, saying city officials were "actively monitoring the situation" and providing "assistance to the affected families."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Nicole Alberico didn't immediately have information.

Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza, whose ward includes the pizzeria, said on Facebook that workers were taken into custody.

Immigration enforcement at places of business is not unusual.

Lightfoot's office says the mayor publicized the ICE enforcement to avoid the spread of misinformation. The mayor has been vocal in opposing immigration authorities since she took office this year.

In July, she tried to move a Customs and Border Protection symposium out of Chicago.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.