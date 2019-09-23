A nice cool down to kick off the start of fall, but will it stick around?

WSIL -- Fall officially began this morning at 2:50 AM and it seems like mother nature got the message, at least temporarily. Highs this afternoon topped out in the upper 70s and low 80s, still considered above normal but at least a smidge cooler.

Tonight will be a pleasant night with seasonable low temperatures dipping into the 50s. Tomorrow we can expect more sunshine with highs staying in the low 80s but the chance for more summer like heat is in the forecast. A ridge is likely going to build back across the southeastern portions of the U.S. bringing back the heat. Enjoy the cooler temperatures while they stick around.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.