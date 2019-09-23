Lawmaker: Pension audit will result in follow-up legislation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawmaker: Pension audit will result in follow-up legislation

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky lawmaker is predicting the General Assembly will consider a bill to bring public pension systems in sync in complying with a law requiring more transparency.

Republican Sen. Jimmy Higdon said Monday that a state audit showed the Kentucky Retirement Systems and Teachers' Retirement System are interpreting parts of the 2017 law differently. The audit said the pension systems fell short of complying with the law requiring them to disclose how they invest their money and how much they pay money managers.

Higdon says uniformity is needed on such issues as redactions on investment contracts posted for public review.

The audit said KRS allowed investment managers to do their own redactions. TRS has a process to handle redaction requests in writing from money managers.

A pension oversight board on Monday reviewed the audit.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.