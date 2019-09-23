Suit seeks benefits for clients of disgraced Kentucky lawyer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suit seeks benefits for clients of disgraced Kentucky lawyer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a group of people who lost federal disability benefits after their lawyer was arrested for fraud.

The suit filed Friday in eastern Kentucky aims to revive the cases of about 500 people who most likely gave up the legal fight after the government began revoking benefits for lawyer Eric Conn's former clients four years ago.

Conn has been imprisoned for his role in the largest Social Security fraud in history, affecting hundreds of disability recipients.

A federal appeals court decision in November restored benefits for about 300 of Conn's former clients.

Prestonsburg attorney Ned Pillersdorf says the new suit is aimed at people who gave up on their appeals but are truly disabled and deserve to have benefits restored.

The month of a federal ruling was corrected to November from a previous version.

