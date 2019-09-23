Burn bans in place - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
(WSIL) -- Dry conditions across the area have led some fire departments to issue no-burn orders. 

In southern Illinois, a burn ban is in place for the city of West Frankfort, Denning Township and Frankfort Township. 

In western Kentucky, McCracken County has issued a no-burn order, effective beginning at 5 p.m. Monday. 

