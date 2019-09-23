Burn bans in place

The licenses that are compliant with the REAL ID Act of 2005 have a small gold circle with a white star in the middle.
Attorneys have subpoenaed former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn in a federal civil rights lawsuit over his 2015 decision to commute the sentence of man convicted in an Illinois Institute of Technology student's murder
Five young Illinois residents have joined the ranks of young people around the country to sue the makers of e-cigarettes that allege the companies' marketing tactics targeted them when they were minors
Dry conditions across the area have led some fire departments to issue no-burn orders.
The outage is expected to last approximately two hours.
Fall officially began at 2:50 a.m. CDT on Monday and our Viewer Photos of the Day showcased a couple fall-like images.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire that spread and damaged four other homes.
A boil water order issued Sunday for Carterville has been lifted.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people after leading police officers on a chase Saturday evening.
Herrin and Carbondale city councils are set to discuss recreational marijuana at their meetings this week.
