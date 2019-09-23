Woman charged with murder in boyfriend's movie scene killing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman charged with murder in boyfriend's movie scene killing

Posted: Updated:

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - A central Missouri woman has been charged with first-degree murder after telling investigators that she fatally shot her boyfriend as they acted out a movie scene.

Kalesha Peterson was originally charged with second-degree murder in the March 7 killing of her 36-year-old boyfriend, David Dalton, in Fulton.

A grand jury returned an indictment of first-degree murder and armed criminal action on Friday.

KRCG reports that a court document says the 37-year-old Peterson told Fulton police that she and Dalton were drinking and watching a movie when he suggested they act out a scene involving a firearm. She said she accidentally shot him during that scene. According to the document, she told police she was intoxicated and on several medications at the time.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Oct 15.

Information from: KRCG-TV, http://www.krcg.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.