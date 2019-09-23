Newscaster out 8 months after Martin Luther King slur

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis newscaster who has been off the air since uttering what he called an unintentional racial slur while talking about Martin Luther King Jr. in January is now out of a job.
KTVI-TV general manager Kurt Krueger told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the station and Kevin Steincross parted ways "by mutual agreement." Krueger declined to provide any additional information, citing it as a personnel matter.
Steincross does not have listed phone number.
Steincross was discussing a tribute to the black civil rights leader on Jan. 17 when he referred to King as "Martin Luther coon Jr." He apologized a few hours later, saying he accidentally misspoke.
The NAACP had urged the station to fire Steincross.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
