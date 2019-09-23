Former Illinois governor subpoenaed over 2015 commutation

CHICAGO (AP) - Attorneys have subpoenaed former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn in a federal civil rights lawsuit over his 2015 decision to commute the sentence of man convicted in an Illinois Institute of Technology student's murder.

On his final day in office, Quinn commuted the sentence of Tyrone Hood, who'd already served 22 years. Charges were dismissed.

Hood and another man who pleaded guilty in Marshall Morgan Jr.'s 1993 murder filed lawsuits accusing Chicago police of coercing a confession and false witness statements.

Police lawyers are seeking Quinn's testimony, which they say will help defend their clients.

The Chicago Tribune reports a judge could require Quinn to sit for a deposition.

Experts say such a subpoena on a commutation is rare.

The Illinois attorney general's office represents Quinn and says his communications on the decision are protected.

