Former Illinois governor subpoenaed over 2015 commutation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former Illinois governor subpoenaed over 2015 commutation

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Attorneys have subpoenaed former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn in a federal civil rights lawsuit over his 2015 decision to commute the sentence of man convicted in an Illinois Institute of Technology student's murder.

On his final day in office, Quinn commuted the sentence of Tyrone Hood, who'd already served 22 years. Charges were dismissed.

Hood and another man who pleaded guilty in Marshall Morgan Jr.'s 1993 murder filed lawsuits accusing Chicago police of coercing a confession and false witness statements.

Police lawyers are seeking Quinn's testimony, which they say will help defend their clients.

The Chicago Tribune reports a judge could require Quinn to sit for a deposition.

Experts say such a subpoena on a commutation is rare.

The Illinois attorney general's office represents Quinn and says his communications on the decision are protected.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.