Deputy's death after scuffle leads to manslaughter charge

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man who got into a scuffle with a deputy trying to arrest him has been charged with manslaughter after the law enforcement officer died of an apparent medical issue.

News outlets cited a statement from Meade County Sheriff Phillip Wimpee that says Deputy Chris Hulsey was attempting to arrest Terry Gonterman on drug charges Saturday night when the two had a fight. Gonterman's arrest report says Hulsey fell to the ground after the fight and appeared to have trouble breathing. Officers at the scene performed CPR, but the deputy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

In addition to manslaughter, Gonterman is charged with drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Gonterman has an attorney.

