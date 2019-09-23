Inmate charged with busting out of Missouri transport van - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Inmate charged with busting out of Missouri transport van

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Court records say a shackled and handcuffed inmate busted out of a sheriff's office transport van as it traveled 50 mph down a southwest Missouri highway.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 38-year-old Dustin Arnold, of Springfield, was charged last week with attempted escape from custody and damage to jail property. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The probable cause statement says Arnold broke the van's window in July and then uttered "I just want to go home" before slipping through the opening rear-first. Arnold then tried to run away, but the statement says he only made it about 20 yards (18.3 meters) before collapsing from his injuries.

The escape attempt happened as Arnold was being transported from Greene County to Jasper County on warrants.

