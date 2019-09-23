Power outage scheduled in Bluford

BLUFORD (WSIL) -- A power outage is scheduled for Monday afternoon for the Village of Bluford.

Bluford leaders say Ameren will be shutting off power at 4 p.m. Monday as part of a service improvement project. The outage is expected to last approximately two hours.

Ameren customers in Bluford and surrounding areas will be impacted.

Residents with questions may contact the village at (618) 732-8773.

