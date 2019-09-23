2 people shot to death in Columbia - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 people shot to death in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Columbia police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people during the weekend.

Police say 36-year-old Antonio Lasha Houston and 33-year-old Danielle Beverly-Mae Marine, both of Columbia, were found suffering from gunshot wounds early Sunday. They were pronounced dead at a hospital.

The deaths were the 10th and 11th deaths from gun-related violence in Columbia this year, and the fourth and fifth since Sept. 14.

Police have made one arrest in the recent deaths.

Chief Geoff Jones urged the community to help address the violence by having the courage to speak up if they have information on any of the shootings.

