Boil order lifted in Carterville

Fall officially began at 2:50 a.m. CDT on Monday and our Viewer Photos of the Day showcased a couple fall-like images.
Fall officially began at 2:50 a.m. CDT on Monday and our Viewer Photos of the Day showcased a couple fall-like images.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire that spread and damaged four other homes.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire that spread and damaged four other homes.
A boil water order issued Sunday for Carterville has been lifted.
A boil water order issued Sunday for Carterville has been lifted.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people after leading police officers on a chase Saturday evening.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people after leading police officers on a chase Saturday evening.
Herrin and Carbondale city councils are set to discuss recreational marijuana at their meetings this week.
Herrin and Carbondale city councils are set to discuss recreational marijuana at their meetings this week.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Performers from across the region will join together to help support local foster families.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Performers from across the region will join together to help support local foster families.
When you’re about to buy a home, it is important to choose the right home inspector for the job.
When you’re about to buy a home, it is important to choose the right home inspector for the job.
BENTON (WSIL) -- The Benton Fire Department announced Sunday that it has received a grant for $45,182.45 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
BENTON (WSIL) -- The Benton Fire Department announced Sunday that it has received a grant for $45,182.45 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front moving through this morning is bringing a few showers to start the work week. Rain will move out quickly this morning and skies will begin clearing by lunch time.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front moving through this morning is bringing a few showers to start the work week. Rain will move out quickly this morning and skies will begin clearing by lunch time.
An Elizabethtown man is dead after a crash on Route 34.
An Elizabethtown man is dead after a crash on Route 34.