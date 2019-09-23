Boil order lifted in Carterville - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Boil order lifted in Carterville

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A boil water order issued Sunday for Carterville has been lifted. 

The boil order came after a large water main break early Sunday morning in the area of East Grand and Walnut Street. Crews had to shut down the entire system to make repairs. 

Once the repairs were made, service was restored to customers. 

