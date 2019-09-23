Two from southern Illinois lead police on chase in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people after leading police officers on a chase Saturday evening.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, at around 9:18 p.m. Saturday, Brookport Police notified McCracken County deputies of a 2000 Dodge Ram truck crossing the Brookport Bridge at a high rate of speed. The truck was being perused for fleeing Brookport officers.

McCracken County deputies spotted the truck as it turned onto Coleman Road in Paduach. An officer deployed top sticks and was able to deflate the front tire of the truck.

The driver of the truck was able to continue onto the westbound lanes of I-24 before traveling off the interstate on the right shoulder, down an embankment, and overturning the vehicle into a ditch.

The driver of the truck was identified as Roger Cummins, 52, of Harrisburg. He has been charged with multiple traffic violations including operating on a suspended license, fleeing and evading, and reckless driving. Once in custody, it was determined that Cummins was intoxicated, so he has also been charged with DUI.

A passenger in the truck was determined to be Kimberly Towns, 42, of Ozark who had active warrants in Illinois and Kentucky. She has been charged with failure to appear and fugitive from justice.

Both were arrested and booked in the McCracken Regional Jail.