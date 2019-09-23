1-year-old girl struck killed by SUV in western Kansas - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1-year-old girl struck killed by SUV in western Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 1-year-old has been struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle that was backing out of a parking space in western Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Annatile Holguin was hit just after 11 a.m. Sunday near the Bosselman Travel Center on the outskirts of Garden City. The girl, who was from Garden City, was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The driver of the SUV and her passenger weren't hurt.

