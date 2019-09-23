Carbondale, Herrin to discuss recreational marijuana

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Herrin and Carbondale city councils are set to discuss recreational marijuana at their meetings this week.

According to the Herrin City Council's agenda, "cannabis regulations" is a topic that will be discussed Monday night. No indications have been given on whether or not council members will vote on any resolutions regarding marijuana at this week's meeting.

Meanwhile, Carbondale City Council is also set to discuss recreational marijuana sales at the Tuesday city council meeting.

No action will be taken, but city staff is recommending the council allow licensed marijuana businesses to operate in the city. They're also recommending the council impose a 3% tax on sales, the highest percentage allowed under the state's new law.

Recreational marijuana will become legal in Illinois on January 1.

The council will also discuss a resolution to permit open container and public possession and consumption of alcohol in a defined

area for the upcoming Carbondale Halloween Event .

So far, Marion and Murphysboro have voted to ban recreational marijuana sales, while Williamson County and Mt. Vernon have chosen to permit it.