Man critically injured in St. Louis hammer attack - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man critically injured in St. Louis hammer attack

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a man has been critically injured in a hammer attack in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police responded to the attack around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the Gravois Park neighborhood. Police say the 19-year-old victim had been hit in the head with a hammer and was rushed to a hospital.

No other details were released about the assault.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.