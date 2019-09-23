GM strike enters 2nd week with no clear end in sight - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

GM strike enters 2nd week with no clear end in sight

Posted: Updated:

By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The strike against General Motors by 49,000 United Auto Workers entered its second week Monday with progress reported in negotiations but no clear end in sight.

Bargainers met all weekend and returned to talks Monday morning as the strike entered its eighth day.

A person briefed on the negotiations says they're haggling about wages and profit sharing, new product for factories that GM wants to close, a faster route to full wages for new hires, and use of temporary workers. The person didn't want to be identified because details of the bargaining are confidential.

Workers walked off their jobs early on Sept. 16, paralyzing production at about 30 manufacturing sites in nine states.

Consumers are likely to start seeing shortages of some vehicles on dealer lots, including large SUVs.

