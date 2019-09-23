Performers come together to help raise money for foster families

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire that spread and damaged four other homes.
Herrin and Carbondale city councils are set to discuss recreational marijuana at their meetings this week.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Performers from across the region will join together to help support local foster families.
When you’re about to buy a home, it is important to choose the right home inspector for the job.
BENTON (WSIL) -- The Benton Fire Department announced Sunday that it has received a grant for $45,182.45 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front moving through this morning is bringing a few showers to start the work week. Rain will move out quickly this morning and skies will begin clearing by lunch time.
An Elizabethtown man is dead after a crash on Route 34.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people made their way to the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mt. Vernon to see unique motorcycles Sunday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- More than a hundred kids took part in the 3rd annual Community Fun and Fitness relay at SIU's track and field complex Sunday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens attended a rally at Carbondale's Turley Park Sunday to protest against climate change.
