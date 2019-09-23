Performers come together to help raise money for foster families

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Performers from across the region will join together to help support local foster families.

More than two dozen performers will be participating in an evening of live entertainment called, Special Feature: A Night of Music from the Movies. It will held Saturday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center. The event, which will feature a catered dinner as well as the performances and silent auction, will benefit the Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois.

Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance and are available at Two Bugs and a Bean Children’s Resale Boutique in the Murdale Shopping Center in Carbondale or online. Individual tickets are $25 each or a table of eight is $175.

For more information call the Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois at (618) 529-5558.