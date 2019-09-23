BBB TIPS: Choosing a home inspector

When you’re about to buy a home, it is important to choose the right home inspector for the job.
BENTON (WSIL) -- The Benton Fire Department announced Sunday that it has received a grant for $45,182.45 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Several fire departments were working a large structure fire in West Frankfort early Monday morning.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front moving through this morning is bringing a few showers to start the work week. Rain will move out quickly this morning and skies will begin clearing by lunch time.
An Elizabethtown man is dead after a crash on Route 34.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people made their way to the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mt. Vernon to see unique motorcycles Sunday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- More than a hundred kids took part in the 3rd annual Community Fun and Fitness relay at SIU's track and field complex Sunday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens attended a rally at Carbondale's Turley Park Sunday to protest against climate change.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, the Pope County Sheriff said an arrest had been made following a threatening message posted on social media last week.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Autumn officially arrives Monday morning with the Autumnal Equinox at 2:50 a.m. CDT.
